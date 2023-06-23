0
Friday 23 June 2023 - 04:28

Iran FM Spox: Zionist Entity Shortening Its Lifespan

Referring to the recent developments in Palestine and the resistance of the Resistance groups against the aggression of the Zionist regime, Kanaani tweeted on Thursday, “They that sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind.”
 
“Resistance is the natural and legitimate response of the Palestinian nation against terrorism, occupation and apartheid,” he added.
 
According to Kanaani, the oppressed but resistant Palestinian nation will not leave organized terrorism and acts of evil by the Zionist entity unanswered.
 
“The Zionist regime shortens its lifespan with the continuation of its crimes and acts of evil,” he stressed.
