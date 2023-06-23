0
Friday 23 June 2023 - 04:33

Ayatollah Khamenei: “Israeli” Regime to Be Brought to Its Knees in West Bank

Story Code : 1065548
Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Wednesday.
 
The Leader commended the strong sense of responsibility among the young and faithful Palestinian generation, as well as their individual and collective struggle against the “Israeli” occupation.
 
He emphasized that recent events in Jenin, where Palestinian youths have surrounded the Zionist military, serve as clear examples of a new era and signal “a bright future with complete victory.”
 
Underscoring the centrality of the Palestinian issue, Imam Khamenei stated, “Progress in resolving the issue of Palestine will also translate into progress on other matters concerning the Islamic Ummah.”
 
Imam Khamenei also pointed to the noticeable changes in the conditions of Palestine over the past couple of years, particularly the increased presence of youths on the field, who draw strength from their faith in Islam.
 
Highlighting the importance of enhanced unity and coordination among all resistance groups, the Leader said, “During the recent battle of Gaza, we witnessed the enemy’s attempts to sow discord and divisions among the resistance groups. However, by the grace of God, their efforts were in vain.”
 
“Therefore, we should concentrate more on the issue of unity and coordination and tread this right path with strength,” His Eminence noted.
 
Imam Khamenei described the Gaza Strip as the “epicenter of resistance,” but added that “it is the West Bank region that will bring the enemy to its knees.”
 
“Who would have ever imagined that one day the Palestinian youths in Jenin could tighten the noose on Zionist troops to the extent that they would be forced to use fighter jets to break the siege of the young fighters, but this happened a few days ago in Jenin,” the Leader noted.
 
Imam Khamenei noted that despite all pressures, the international community stood by the Palestinian people.
 
“On this year’s Quds Day, in addition to Islamic states, rallies were even held in European countries, and the people of Europe voiced their opposition to the Zionist regime,” His Eminence pointed out.
 
The Leader reiterated the Islamic Republic’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and said the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini supported Palestine from the very beginning.
 
Imam Khamenei added, “The Palestinian land belongs to all Muslims, so it is incumbent upon all Muslims to enter the scene [of fight] to liberate it, and this is a religious duty.”
 
Haniyeh, for his part, expressed his gratitude for Iran’s unflinching support for the Palestinian cause and briefed the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the latest developments in the occupied territories, not least the occupied West Bank.
 
“Gaza is at the heart of the resistance, yet the forefront of today's pivotal and decisive battle lies within the West Bank,” he stated.
 
“The upper hand of the young fighters in the West Bank leaves the regime with no choice but to face either one of two scenarios, namely the bad scenario and the worse one," he added.
 
Haniyeh assured the Leader that the resistance groups will steadfastly hold their ground in every inch of Palestinian territory.
 
He affirmed that the unwavering path of struggle and resistance will persist until the ultimate liberation of al-Quds [Jerusalem].
