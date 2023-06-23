0
Friday 23 June 2023 - 04:34

“Israeli” Military Murders 3 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank Drone Strike

Story Code : 1065549
The military carried out the attack in the village of Turmus Ayya, accusing the vehicle's occupants of belonging to a “terrorist cell”.
 
Describing the aftermath of the attack, Kamal Abu al-Roub, deputy governor of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, said there were "three dismembered bodies inside" the car, which he said had been hit by missiles.
 
So far this week, more than a dozen Palestinians have been martyred in violence staged either by the military or armed "Israeli" settlers.
 
The fatalities include a Palestinian male, who was murdered earlier on Wednesday when hundreds of the settlers went on a rampage across Turmus Ayya.
 
Local residents put the number of the aggressors at between 200 and 300, who began setting Palestinian residential structures and other buildings on fire and staging brutal violence against the villagers.
 
"Settlers shot at us and when the police and the 'Israeli' army arrived they shot at us with rubber bullets and fired teargas," resident Awad Abu Samra told AFP.
 
Lafi Adeeb, Turmus Ayya mayor, told the agency that 35 houses had been damaged, around 50 cars torched, and farmland set ablaze.
 
A Palestinian health ministry statement said a deceased person had arrived "at the Palestine Medical Complex from Turmus Ayya after being shot in the chest."
 
Just hours earlier, Palestinians in Jenin had laid to rest a female teenager, whose body had been carried by her schoolmates to her burial place.
 
Fifteen-year-old Sadil Ghassan Turkman had succumbed to “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] gunshot wounds that she had sustained two days before.
 
Including the fatalities, at least 174 Palestinians have been murdered so far this year as a result of “Israeli” violence.
