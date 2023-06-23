Iran Hypersonic Missile’s Range Could Be Extended to 2,000km

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh announced that the range of the next version of the country’s advanced hypersonic ballistic missile could be extended to 2,000km.

“Today, we have achieved all complex technologies in the field of the defense industry,” he stated.

The senior commander referred to the recent unveiling of the Fattah hypersonic missile, and said its future version may have a range of 2,000 kilometers.

He went on to say that the Iranian people will soon hear more good news in the field of the country’s missile power.

Fattah hypersonic missile was unveiled by the IRGC in a ceremony held in Tehran on June 6.

The projectile, whose name has been chosen by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has a range of 1,400 kilometers.

The missile’s warhead has a spherical engine running on solid fuel with a movable nozzle that allows the missile to move in all directions.

In remarks at a ceremony in the northern province of Mazandaran, Hajizadeh highlighted the country’s advancements in the defense industry, including development of missiles.