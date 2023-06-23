Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Ansarullah Exchange Fighters’ Bodies in Latest Sign of Talks’ Progress

Islam Times - Yemeni media reported on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni Ansarullah authorities have exchanged the bodies of 64 fighters, marking the third such deal in recent times and indicating progress in talks to end their eight-year conflict.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia initiated a devastating war and blockade against Yemen, with the support of its Arab allies and arms and logistics assistance from the US and other Western countries. The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and suppress the Ansarullah resistance movement, which had been governing Yemen in the absence of a functional government.

Despite the Saudi-led coalition's failure to achieve its objectives, the war has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and triggered the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Yemen's economy has been destroyed, millions of people are suffering from hunger, and tens of thousands have lost their lives. However, discussions to end the conflict have gained momentum since March.

The Saudi delegation received the bodies of six of its soldiers and allied fighters, while the Ansarullah resistance movement received 58 bodies.

In another positive development, Saudi Arabia recently announced that it would allow Yemen Airways to transport passengers into Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage from the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, for the first time since the outbreak of the war in 2015.

The first plane carrying 273 pilgrims departed from Sanaa to Jeddah on Saturday. Several Ansarullah officials, including Yahya al-Razami, the deputy head of the Military Committee, are currently in Saudi Arabia for Haj, as reported by Yemeni Saba News.

Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has controlled Yemen's airspace, and only one commercial flight per week from Sanaa to Amman, Jordan, has been operational since May 2022.

Footage and commentary from Yemeni Al Masirah TV on Wednesday showed that the bodies were exchanged at the Saudi-Yemeni border, where delegations from both sides met after weeks of negotiations in Saudi Arabia. The exact timing of the exchanges was not specified.