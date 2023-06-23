0
Friday 23 June 2023 - 04:54

Moscow Hopeful Washington Paying Heed to Its Signals, Says Senior Russian Diplomat

Story Code : 1065558
"We have enough channels to lodge protests or send signals. Hopefully, officials in Washington, or those making decisions in that country, have been paying attention to the signals they have been hearing from us," Ryabkov said, TASS reported.
 
In this context, the senior Russian diplomat said, Moscow has been periodically exchanging signals with Washington and the United States has the gist of Russia’s stance.
 
"Naturally, we are aware of what has been said publicly by senior White House officials," he continued. "Currently, there is no ground for any additional steps. And in general, the dialogue with the United States has been purely situational, it’s about the specifics of the functioning of our diplomatic mission in the US and the American presence in Russia," he explained.
 
Meanwhile, it is Washington that has been dodging serious discussions, Ryabkov maintained. "They have been reluctant to even send their representatives to Russia for what they call principled reasons," he lamented.
