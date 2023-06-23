Russian Envoy Says US Strengthening Military Presence in Syria
Story Code : 1065559
Lavrentiev was quoted as saying, "There is such information... that the US is strengthening its military contingent in northeastern Syria, as well as in Al-Tanf, which has been illegally occupied by them for quite a long time."
He added that the US occupation forces in Syria continue to coordinate with terrorist organizations, with the intention of carrying out more acts of terrorism in the region. Lavrentiev shared these remarks during an interview with RIA Novosti Agency on Thursday.
"There is information that the US is reinforcing its forces in northeastern Syria and in the al-Tanf region, which it occupies. This measure may be due to tightening the American position towards Damascus and Washington's attempts to destabilize Syria," he said.
Lavrentiev also highlighted that the US intelligence services persist in collaborating with extremist terrorist groups in Syria through their unauthorized military bases, aiming to execute further subversive terrorist activities on Syrian territory.