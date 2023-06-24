Case 1000: Film Mogul Milchan to Testify at Netanyahu Trial

Islam Times - “Israeli” Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan, a key witness in one of the apartheid entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption cases, is set to testify at Bibi’s corruption trial via video link from Brighton, England, beginning on Sunday.

Milchan will testify from Sunday to Thursday for two weeks, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. A day or two will be dedicated to the prosecution’s examination, while the rest of the time will be granted for cross-examination by Netanyahu’s military attorney Amit Hadad.

Bibi’s wife, Sara, will be present in the room with Milchan, while Netanyahu is expected to sit at the District Court to watch at least the start of the testimony.

Netanyahu’s military attorney told the court last month the premier wanted to exercise his right to be present, but could not clear the time to travel to the UK, asking for his wife to attend in his stead.

Case 1000 involves information surrounding luxury gifts received by Netanyahu and his family from wealthy benefactors, including Milchan, and quid pro quos he is accused of having provided in return. The indictment against Netanyahu unveils that he assisted Milchan with US visa issues and regulatory and tax benefits relating to his business interests.

The prosecution claims that between 2011 and 2016, Milchan gave the Netanyahu’s luxury goods – including an estimated $193,000 worth of cigars, champagne, and jewelry – in exchange for the alleged services. Netanyahu’s defense in Case 1000 has said that he was unaware his wife was receiving gifts from Milchan and his associate Packer.

The film producer is a witness in Case 1000 – one of three in which Netanyahu faces charges – involving suspicions that the premier illicitly accepted gifts including cigars and champagne from Milchan and another billionaire, James Packer.