UN: West Bank Violence Could Spiral out of Control

Islam Times - The UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned that “The new outbreak of violence in the West Bank could spiral out of control.”

Turk stated that this week's violence was being fueled by strident political rhetoric and an escalation in the use of advanced military weaponry by “Israel”. He stressed that the sharp deterioration was having a terrible impact on both Palestinians and “Israelis”, and called for an immediate end to the violence.

The official said international human rights law required “Israeli” authorities to ensure all operations are planned and implemented to prevent lethal force. Every death caused in such context requires an effective investigation.

“‘Israel’ must urgently reset its policies and actions in the occupied West Bank in line with international human rights standards, including protecting and respecting the right to life,” Turk said.

“These latest killings and the violence, along with the inflammatory rhetoric, serve only to drive Israelis and Palestinians deeper into an abyss,” he said in a statement.