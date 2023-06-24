FSB: Smugglers of Radioactive Isotope Busted

Islam Times - The Russian Security Service [FSB] announced arresting a group of would-be smugglers of the radioactive isotope Cesium-137.

Five individuals were caught red-handed by FSB agents with support from Interior Ministry officers, the statement reported. The group was acting “with coordination by a Ukrainian citizen” and was willing to pay $3.5 million for one kilogram of the product, it said.

Footage released by the service showed the scene of the purported exchange. The buyers were presented with a heavy container that required four men to carry and put inside a car trunk. Officers subsequently went in to make arrests. Parts of the video were blurred to hide the faces of those involved.

The foreign party that sought to procure Cesium-137 in Russia intended to use it “to conduct an information-propaganda campaign to discredit the country internationally by staging scenes of the use of weapons of mass destruction,” the statement claimed.

It further added that if the operation had been successful, the dangerous material would have been used for a provocation against Russia in the Ukraine conflict zone.