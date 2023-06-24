0
Saturday 24 June 2023 - 04:10

FSB: Smugglers of Radioactive Isotope Busted

Story Code : 1065723
FSB: Smugglers of Radioactive Isotope Busted
It further added that if the operation had been successful, the dangerous material would have been used for a provocation against Russia in the Ukraine conflict zone.
 
Five individuals were caught red-handed by FSB agents with support from Interior Ministry officers, the statement reported. The group was acting “with coordination by a Ukrainian citizen” and was willing to pay $3.5 million for one kilogram of the product, it said.
 
Footage released by the service showed the scene of the purported exchange. The buyers were presented with a heavy container that required four men to carry and put inside a car trunk. Officers subsequently went in to make arrests. Parts of the video were blurred to hide the faces of those involved.
 
The foreign party that sought to procure Cesium-137 in Russia intended to use it “to conduct an information-propaganda campaign to discredit the country internationally by staging scenes of the use of weapons of mass destruction,” the statement claimed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
24 June 2023
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
24 June 2023
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
23 June 2023
Russian Envoy Says US Strengthening Military Presence in Syria
Russian Envoy Says US Strengthening Military Presence in Syria
23 June 2023
Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Ansarullah Exchange Fighters’ Bodies in Latest Sign of Talks’ Progress
Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Ansarullah Exchange Fighters’ Bodies in Latest Sign of Talks’ Progress
23 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: “Israeli” Regime to Be Brought to Its Knees in West Bank
Ayatollah Khamenei: “Israeli” Regime to Be Brought to Its Knees in West Bank
23 June 2023
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
22 June 2023
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
22 June 2023
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
21 June 2023
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
21 June 2023
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
21 June 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
21 June 2023