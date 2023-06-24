0
Saturday 24 June 2023 - 04:17

Syria Decries “Israeli” Military Assaults on Protesters in Occupied Golan

Story Code : 1065725
The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that the deployment of a large number of “Israeli” troops in Mas'ade village in the northern Golan Heights with the intent of terrorizing locals and barbaric attacks on them shows that terrorism constitutes the long-established practice of “Israeli” authorities.
 
The steadfastness and resilience of Syrians in the occupied Golan reaffirm that the occupying “Israeli” entity’s regime is inescapably doomed to collapse and that its settlement construction projects cannot help it forge an identity, the ministry added.
 
On Wednesday, thousands of protesters in the occupied Golan Heights were met with “Israeli” tear gas, sponge-tipped bullets, and a water cannon as they demonstrated against the construction of wind turbines there.
 
Dozens of people were injured as authorities hit back at protesters who threw stones, set off fireworks, lit tires and blocked roads.
 
Observers believe the wind turbine project is among the colonial plans of the “Israeli” entity’s regime in the occupied Golan Heights.
 
“Israeli” authorities plan to install 46 wind turbines in an area near the villages of Majdal Shams, Ein Qiniyye, Buq’ata, and Mas’ade in Golan, according to SANA.
 
The “Israeli” entity has over the past several decades come up with dozens of illegal settlements in the occupied Golan in defiance of international calls for the entity’s regime to stop its illegal construction activities there.
 
The Golan Heights is a region of Syria that has been militarily occupied by the “Israeli” entity since 1967. Damascus has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty over the area, saying it must be completely restored to its control.
