Saturday 24 June 2023 - 04:27

Palestinian Factions Denounce “Israeli” Settlers’ Desecration of Quran, Vandalizing Mosque

Story Code : 1065730
Hamas Resistance Movement said, “This barbaric behavior of settlers supported by the ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces [IOF] constitutes a provocation to our people and our nation.”
 
For its part, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement said, “Violating sacred sanctities is an extension of aggression against our people and will increase the wrath of resistance.”
 
“This dangerous criminal escalation reflects the ‘Israeli’ enemy's insane desire to ignite a religious war targeting our faith,” the resistance group added.
 
An “Israeli” settler leaving a mosque in the Palestinian village of Orif, accompanied by a dog, was seen desecrating the Holy Quran.
 
In the video taken by security camera footage, the settler is seen ripping pages out of the Quran and throwing them on the ground in front of the mosque while other masked men look on.
 
The same masked men also set fire to a school and attempted to set fire to homes and the mosque as well, Haaretz reported. Residents told the news outlet that the settlers had entered the village from the direction of the nearby “Yitzhar” settlement.
 
The incident reportedly took place during the riots by “Israeli” settlers in the West Bank village of Orif on Wednesday. No arrests were made following this attack.
 
“Israeli” settlers rampaged through several Palestinian towns in the West Bank on Tuesday night, torching cars, setting farmland on fire, and vandalizing homes, in scenes reminiscent of a pogrom earlier this year in the village of Huwwara.
 
On Wednesday, hundreds of settlers, many of them armed, descended on the town of Turmusaya, protected by “Israeli” soldiers. The settlers attacked Palestinian residents, destroyed their property, and a 27-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead.
