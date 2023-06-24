0
Saturday 24 June 2023 - 04:30

Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame

Story Code : 1065731
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
Human rights organizations had made repeated requests that Israel be added to the UN blacklist over the killing and maiming of Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reported.
 
Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour on Thursday called UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s decision to leave Israel off the shame list a “big mistake”.
 
In the UN’s annual report on the treatment of children in conflict zones, which was distributed to members of the UN Security Council on Thursday, Guterres said that he was “appalled by the high number of grave violations against children in Ukraine” in 2022.
 
According to news organizations that had seen a copy of the report, 477 children were listed as killed in Ukraine last year.
 
Ukrainian armed forces were responsible for killing 80 children, according to the report. Of the remaining child victims, neither of the two warring sides could be blamed with certainty. The children were mostly killed by air attacks, the UN report said.
 
The UN chief said in the report that he was “deeply concerned” by the number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces in 2022.
 
According to the report, 42 Palestinian children were killed and 933 injured in 2022 by Israeli forces. In 2021, Israeli forces killed 78 Palestinian children.
 
The Zionist regime has never been on the UN list of countries shamed for killing children.
 
Human Rights Watch criticized the UN chief’s decision to leave Israel off the shame list, saying that he “had failed Palestinian children again”.
 
“His (Guterres’s) unwillingness, year after year, to hold Israeli forces accountable for their grave violations against children has backfired, only emboldening Israeli forces to use unlawful lethal force against Palestinian children,” said Jo Becker, the group’s advocacy director for children’s rights.
 
“From 2015-2020, the UN attributed over 6,700 child casualties to Israeli forces. He has just verified 975 more in 2022. Yet he still omits Israel from his ‘list of shame’,” Becker wrote in a tweet.
 
Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, said leaving Israel off the UN list was “very disappointing to the Palestinian people and to the Palestinian children”.
 
“The Secretary General made a big mistake in not listing this current Israeli government. This is the most extreme government, loaded with fascist elements. If you do not list this government now, when will you list the Israeli government?” Mansour said. “It’s very unfortunate that he selected not to list them.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
24 June 2023
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
24 June 2023
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
23 June 2023
Russian Envoy Says US Strengthening Military Presence in Syria
Russian Envoy Says US Strengthening Military Presence in Syria
23 June 2023
Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Ansarullah Exchange Fighters’ Bodies in Latest Sign of Talks’ Progress
Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Ansarullah Exchange Fighters’ Bodies in Latest Sign of Talks’ Progress
23 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: “Israeli” Regime to Be Brought to Its Knees in West Bank
Ayatollah Khamenei: “Israeli” Regime to Be Brought to Its Knees in West Bank
23 June 2023
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
22 June 2023
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
22 June 2023
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
21 June 2023
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
21 June 2023
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
21 June 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
21 June 2023