Hezbollah: Insulting Holy Quran Represents Peak of Terrorism, Racism

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued on Friday a statement that condemns the settler gangs’ criminal acts of desecrating mosques, burning Holy Quran, raiding houses, and destroying crops in the two Palestinian villages of Urif and Turmusaya.

Hezbollah pointed out that insulting the Holy Book of Allah is a condemned and rejected act, which represents the highest degree of terrorism and racism and affects people’s beliefs and worship.

Hezbollah called on the Islamic and Arab governments as well as the human rights and international organizations to condemn this criminal act and take all steps to prevent the settler gangs from carrying out similar terrorist acts.

The statement indicated that the dangerous acts, backed by the government of the usurping entity, violate all religious, human and moral values and are a contempt of the divine religions as well as a grave insult to the Muslim and Arab Umma.