Saturday 24 June 2023 - 04:37

Hezbollah: Insulting Holy Quran Represents Peak of Terrorism, Racism

Hezbollah: Insulting Holy Quran Represents Peak of Terrorism, Racism
The statement indicated that the dangerous acts, backed by the government of the usurping entity, violate all religious, human and moral values and are a contempt of the divine religions as well as a grave insult to the Muslim and Arab Umma.
 
Hezbollah pointed out that insulting the Holy Book of Allah is a condemned and rejected act, which represents the highest degree of terrorism and racism and affects people’s beliefs and worship.
 
Hezbollah called on the Islamic and Arab governments as well as the human rights and international organizations to condemn this criminal act and take all steps to prevent the settler gangs from carrying out similar terrorist acts.
