Saturday 24 June 2023 - 05:02

Supreme Leader Underlines Importance of Cooperation among Intelligence Agencies

Story Code : 1065742
Supreme Leader Underlines Importance of Cooperation among Intelligence Agencies
According to a report by IRNA, the supreme leader termed intelligence as one of the key issues of the country, saying that the Intelligence Ministry and the IRGC Intelligence Organization are currently enjoying “serious understanding” and cooperation at their top levels.
 
But, he added, the two entities need to have cooperation at all of their ranks.
 
Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments in a message to a joint meeting by the Intelligence Ministry and the IRGC Intelligence Organization.
 
That meeting was held in the holy city of Mashhad on June 15 and was aimed at boosting cooperation between the ministry and the IRGC-linked organization in the face of plots by enemies of the Islamic Revolution.
