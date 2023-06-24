Ukraine Conflict to Be Settled at Negotiating Table, but Later: Canadian Foreign Minister
Story Code : 1065743
“At one point, the war will be settled at the negotiation table, like it is the case in every single war,” she said. “We need to make sure that Ukraine is strong at the negotiation table, <…> that’s why we are supporting the counteroffensive as we speak.”
Joly also noted that it is necessary to provide Kiev with “long-term security assurances” so that Ukraine can avoid a military conflict with Russia in the future.