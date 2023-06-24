Ukraine Conflict to Be Settled at Negotiating Table, but Later: Canadian Foreign Minister

Islam Times - The conflict in Ukraine will eventually be resolved through dialogue, but for now Kiev needs to conduct a counteroffensive to strengthen its position at the negotiating table, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in an interview with CTV.

Joly also noted that it is necessary to provide Kiev with “long-term security assurances” so that Ukraine can avoid a military conflict with Russia in the future.

“At one point, the war will be settled at the negotiation table, like it is the case in every single war,” she said. “We need to make sure that Ukraine is strong at the negotiation table, <…> that’s why we are supporting the counteroffensive as we speak.”