Russia Opens Mutiny Probe over Wagner Group Chief’s Statements

Islam Times - Russia has accused the head of the country’s private military company Wagner of calling for an armed mutiny and opened a rebellion investigation in connection with his recent statements.

Prigozhin reportedly said on Saturday that his 25,000-strong force was "ready to die" as he vowed to topple Russia's military leadership.

All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000," he said in a second audio message. "We are dying for the Russian people.”

Russian authorities have rejected Prigozhin's allegations of airstrikes on his forces and demanded he halt "illegal actions.”

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee on Friday demanded that Prigozhin said the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) started the mutiny investigation.

"The statements that are being spread on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin are absolutely unfounded,” the committee said in a statement, according to the TASS news agency.

“In connection with these statements, the Federal Security Service of Russia has started an investigation into a call for an armed mutiny. We demand that unlawful actions be stopped immediately," it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the situation and all necessary measures were being taken, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of the Russian military launching a strike on "PMC Wagner encampments in the rear" are false.

The Wagner Group is a paramilitary organization that has been fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

In an audio message posted to the social media platform Telegram on Friday, Prigozhin allegedly said that "the evil which the Russian military leadership carries must be stopped.”

"Those who killed our lads, and tens of thousands of lives of Russian soldiers [in the war in Ukraine] will be punished," he said.

"I ask you not to resist. Anyone who does will be considered a threat and destroyed. That goes for any checkpoints and aviation on our way. Presidential power, the government, the police and the Russian guard will work as usual,” he said.

"This is not a military coup, but a march of justice. Our actions do not interfere with the troops in any way.”

Last month, Wagner troops conquered the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The battle over Bakhmut has been described as the heaviest to take place between the Russian and Ukrainian forces since last February when Moscow began what it called a special military operation in the ex-Soviet republic.

Russia’s principal security agency launched the investigation on Friday after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, accused the Russian military of killing a “huge number” of its forces in strikes.