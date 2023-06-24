Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced the mutiny led by the chief of the Wagner mercenary group as a "stab in the back" to the country, prompting the declaration of an "anti-terrorist operation regime" in Moscow.

"This is a stab in the back to our country, to our nation. What we have been faced with is exactly betrayal. Extravagant ambitions and personal interests led to treason," Putin said.

The statement came after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner, claimed control of military sites and declared his presence inside the army headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city.

"All those who consciously stood on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, stood on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, before the law and before our people," the Russian President warned.

The national anti-terrorist committee of Russia issued a statement announcing the implementation of an "anti-terror operation regime" in Moscow and the Moscow region, aiming to prevent potential terrorist acts.

Russia also declared an anti-terrorist operation in the Voronezh region, amid reports suggesting that Wagner mercenaries were headed there.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin emphasized that the measure aimed to strengthen security, with additional control on roads and the possibility of restrictions on mass events in the capital.

The transport department of Moscow warned of potential delays in bus routes towards the "southern directions."

Prigozhin's bold challenge to President Putin, accusing the top brass of Russia of launching strikes against his group, marked a significant escalation since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine last year.

Putin described the Wagner military group's efforts to undermine the country's leadership as a "deadly threat" and urged unity among the Russian people.

"Any internal turmoil is a deadly threat to our statehood and to us as a nation. This is a blow to Russia and to our people," he stated, emphasizing the need for all forces to unite during this critical battle.

The FSB security service accused Prigozhin of attempting to incite a "civil conflict" and urged Wagner fighters to detain him.

Russia's defense ministry appealed to the Wagner fighters to "exercise reason" and disassociate themselves from Prigozhin, assuring their safety if they complied.

Prigozhin had pledged to remove Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff, criticizing their leadership in the war against Ukraine.

He claimed to command a force of 25,000 fighters who would "restore justice" and alleged that a significant number of his fighters had been killed in an airstrike by the military, a claim denied by the defense ministry.

In a televised address on Saturday, Putin referred to the "armed mutiny" as an act of treason, vowing that those who took up arms against the Russian military would face punishment.