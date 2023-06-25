US Military Accused of Violating Flight Safety Protocols in Syria

Islam Times - The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria has accused the US-led international coalition of violating flight safety protocols in Syria on ten occasions within the past day, according to Deputy Chief Oleg Gurinov.

Gurinov specifically pointed out that Washington had violated "deconfliction protocols" twice that day by activating weapon systems when approaching Russian air force aircraft, according to TASS.

"Systematic, targeted, and gross violations of the deconflict protocols and the bilateral Memorandum on Aviation Safety in Syria by the US-led so-called International Anti-Terrorism Coalition continue," Gurinov emphasized.

Additionally, Gurinov reported that a drone operated by "illegal armed groups" dropped an improvised explosive device in Hama province, resulting in at least two fatalities.

Gurinov stated that the Russian side has observed repeated, intentional, and blatant violations of deconfliction protocols and the bilateral memorandum on flight safety in Syria by the US-led coalition.