US Military Accused of Violating Flight Safety Protocols in Syria
Story Code : 1065934
Gurinov stated that the Russian side has observed repeated, intentional, and blatant violations of deconfliction protocols and the bilateral memorandum on flight safety in Syria by the US-led coalition.
Gurinov specifically pointed out that Washington had violated "deconfliction protocols" twice that day by activating weapon systems when approaching Russian air force aircraft, according to TASS.
"Systematic, targeted, and gross violations of the deconflict protocols and the bilateral Memorandum on Aviation Safety in Syria by the US-led so-called International Anti-Terrorism Coalition continue," Gurinov emphasized.
Additionally, Gurinov reported that a drone operated by "illegal armed groups" dropped an improvised explosive device in Hama province, resulting in at least two fatalities.