Sunday 25 June 2023 - 02:02

Iraqi Forces Arrest Three Senior Daesh Members during Operation in Kirkuk Province

Story Code : 1065935
They revealed that these terrorists were responsible for carrying out the recent attack on army checkpoints.
 
According to a statement published by the Al-Ma'louma News Agency, the forces from the 15th and 63rd brigades of the Popular Mobilization, under the Northern Axis Operations Command, successfully apprehended three ringleaders from the remnants of the terrorist group in central Kirkuk.
 
The statement further explained that the arrest occurred during a special operation conducted by the forces in Kirkuk province. These three captured Daesh leaders were involved in the recent attack on army checkpoints, resulting in the martyrdom of three military intelligence officers and the injury of six personnel.
 
Earlier on June 11, Iraqi sources reported a terrorist attack carried out by Daesh militants on an army checkpoint near the village of "Tel al-Ward" in the Al-Dibs area of Kirkuk province. The terrorists employed light and medium weapons, laying siege to the headquarters of the federal police forces.
 
The situation in Kirkuk province prompted a security delegation, led by Abdulamir Yarallah, the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, to visit the province on June 19. The purpose of this visit was to evaluate the situation and deploy additional security forces.
 
These efforts by the Iraqi forces to capture the remaining ISIS terrorists come in light of a statement made by Falih Alfayyadh, the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, during a ceremony in Nineveh province on May 20. Alfayyadh expressed that, thanks to the operations carried out by the Iraqi forces, the terrorists no longer possess their previous capabilities.
