0
Sunday 25 June 2023 - 02:06

Blinken Calls South Korea to Discuss China Visit; North Korea Warns of Stronger Response

Story Code : 1065937
Blinken Calls South Korea to Discuss China Visit; North Korea Warns of Stronger Response
Blinken told South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin he had an honest, practical and constructive dialogue with the Chinese side, and wanted to explain the results of his visit in as much detail as possible, a ministry statement said, Reuters reported.
 
Blinken and Park decided to continue to communicate regarding relations with China and to urge Beijing to play a constructive role in North Korea's suspension of provocations and denuclearization, the ministry said.
 
During the visit to China where Blinken met President Xi Jinping and other top officials, the two sides agreed to stabilize their intense rivalry so it does not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any major breakthrough.
 
Meanwhile, North Korea criticized Blinken for trying to get China to pressure Pyongyang to lay down arms, and warned that its response will grow "more overwhelmingly and aggressively" to any stronger military measures by the United States on the Korean Peninsula, state media KCNA said on Saturday.
 
Blinken's "threats" for China to pressure Pyongyang expresses a "dangerous hegemonic mentality", KCNA said, citing a North Korean foreign ministry official.
 
KCNA also criticized the US for sending military assets including a nuclear-powered submarine to the Korean Peninsula, risking "peace and security".
 
North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast last week, less than an hour after Pyongyang warned of a response to military drills by South Korean and US troops.
 
The isolated country is under international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
24 June 2023
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
24 June 2023
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
23 June 2023
Russian Envoy Says US Strengthening Military Presence in Syria
Russian Envoy Says US Strengthening Military Presence in Syria
23 June 2023
Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Ansarullah Exchange Fighters’ Bodies in Latest Sign of Talks’ Progress
Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Ansarullah Exchange Fighters’ Bodies in Latest Sign of Talks’ Progress
23 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: “Israeli” Regime to Be Brought to Its Knees in West Bank
Ayatollah Khamenei: “Israeli” Regime to Be Brought to Its Knees in West Bank
23 June 2023
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
22 June 2023
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
22 June 2023
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
21 June 2023
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
21 June 2023
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
21 June 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
21 June 2023