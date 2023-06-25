Russian Army Helicopters Open Fire on Wagner Mercenary Convoy

Islam Times - Russian Army helicopters reportedly engaged a Wagner mercenary military convoy on Saturday, opening fire on the convoy along the M4 highway outside the city of Voronezh.

Shortly before this incident, the governor of Russia's Voronezh region had announced that emergency services were working to extinguish a burning fuel tank at an oil depot. Governor Alexander Gusev stated that over 100 firefighters and 30 units of equipment were deployed to the site, as reported on Telegram.

Earlier on Saturday, a Russian security source said that Wagner fighters had seized control of military facilities in Voronezh, which is approximately 500 km south of Moscow. However, this claim could not be independently verified.

In Rostov, which serves as the primary logistical hub for Russia's invading forces, local residents observed and recorded footage on their mobile phones as Wagner fighters positioned themselves with armored vehicles and battle tanks. One tank was wedged between stucco buildings adorned with circus advertisements, while another prominently displayed the painted word "Siberia" on its front, indicating their intention to advance across the breadth of Russia.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, there was an increased security presence on the streets, and access to Red Square was restricted with the use of metal barriers.

Authorities in the southwestern Lipetsk region of Russia called on residents to stay indoors on Saturday after the Wagner mercenary group declared their intent to use force to overthrow the country's military leadership.

In a statement on social media, the press service of the regional government stated, "To ensure law and order and the safety of the citizens of the Lipetsk region, the regional operational headquarters requests that residents refrain from leaving their homes and avoid any travel using private or public transportation, unless absolutely necessary."

This announcement coincided with the governor of the neighboring Voronezh region expressing support for President Vladimir Putin after officials reported a fire at an oil depot in the area where the army was conducting "combat" operations.

Voronezh is located over halfway along the 1,100-km highway from Rostov to Moscow, according to Reuters.