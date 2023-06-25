0
Sunday 25 June 2023 - 02:09

Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny

Story Code : 1065939
Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny
On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani stated that the recent developments in Russia were a domestic matter.
 
He also said Iran supports the rule of law in Russia. 
 
Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) initiated a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny based on statements attributed to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC). Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the mutiny attempt as a betrayal of Russia by Wagner fighters.
 
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that necessary measures were being taken, adding that Putin received regular briefings from the Ministry of Defense, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Guard.
 
Meanwhile, the spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, cautioned on her Telegram channel that Russia must demonstrate unity in the face of the armed mutiny attempt by the Wagner chief, as the enemy eagerly awaits any civil strife that could destabilize the country.
