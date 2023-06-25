0
Sunday 25 June 2023 - 02:15

Iran’s FM Says Confident Russia Will Get through Wagner Mutiny

Story Code : 1065941
In a phone conversation on Saturday, Amir Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed mutual relations and the latest developments in Russia, particularly in the capital Moscow and the city of Rostov.
 
The top Iranian diplomat rejected any foreign interference in the domestic affairs of countries. Amir Abdollahian said the events in Russia were of an "absolutely domestic nature."
 
He said Iran supports the rule of law in all countries, including in the "neighboring and friendly country of Russia."
 
Lavrov, for his part, put a premium on the implementation of law and its impact on Russia's territorial integrity.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to crush the armed mutiny after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed he had taken control of the southern city of Rostov as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.
