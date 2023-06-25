Source: Saudi Arabia Eyes Linking Its Railways to Iran

Islam Times - A Kuwaiti newspaper has reported that Saudi Arabia is mulling a plan to connect its railway to Iran.

The source had spoken to a senior journalist working for French newspaper Le Figaro and had cited information given by Saudi authorities during a recent Saudi-French investment forum in France.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan met in the Iranian capital last week several months after Tehran and Riyadh decided to rebuild their ties under a rapprochement deal brokered by China.

Iran and Saudi Arabia had severed diplomatic relations in 2016 after angry protesters rushed into Saudi diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad following Riyadh’s execution of prominent Shia cleric Nimr Baqir al-Nimr.

In a report on Friday, the Al-Jarida newspaper quoted a source close to the Saudi government as saying that Riyadh will examine plans to connect its territory to Iran's railway through Kuwait City and Basra in Iraq.