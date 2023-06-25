Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’

Islam Times - Washington and its satellites seek to seize every opportunity to create and promote horror stories about the alleged "Russian nuclear threat", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

Separately, she warned that Russia must display unity in the face of the Wagner Chief Evgeny Prigozhin’s armed mutiny attempt, as the enemy is only waiting for civil strife to tear the country asunder.

"We have one commander-in-chief. Not two, not three. One. And he called on everyone to unite. This is the main thing now. Only unity. Unity under the banner of the commander-in-chief," she stressed on her Telegram channel.

Commenting on the latest developments regarding Prigozhin, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated, “Everything that Russia has been fighting for will be shattered if the people of the Russian Federation yield to the temptation to join the mutiny of the founder of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.”

Zakharova reminded the military that everything they hold sacred and defend with weapons - the entire country, its children, women, parents - are watching them in these troubled times.

“Behind you lie the graves of those who did not begrudge their lives... Behind you are future generations… Today we are all tempted, our strength is being tested... Do not give in!” said Zakharova.

Though acknowledging that the temptation to "put your own interests above the interests of the country and its people is great", she warned that succumbing to it will result in the "crumbling" of everything Russia and its people have been living and fighting for.

Zakharova remarked that the enemy, the Kiev regime, and the Western forces using Ukraine to fight a proxy war against Russia are only waiting for civil strife between the Russians to be fomented. But this will not happen, Zakharova insisted, adding, “Don’t count on it!”

On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin took account of the situation in the wake of the Wagner mutiny attempt.

"As President of Russia and Commander-in-Chief - as a citizen of Russia - I will do everything to defend the country, to protect the constitutional order, the lives, security and freedom of citizens," he said in his televised address to the nation.

"Washington prefers to ignore the obvious. This is a common situation where the US and its satellites seize every opportunity to create and promote horror stories about the ‘Russian nuclear threat’. That said, the US continues to deliberately raise the stakes and generate strategic risks, involving its NATO allies in this dangerous activity. The consequences of such a reckless policy will be extremely sad, including for Washington," the diplomat said, commenting on allegations about nuclear risks coming from Russia, TASS reported.