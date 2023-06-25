Russia Warns US Bio Programs May Aim to Create Viruses

Islam Times - US-supervised biological programs frequently have dual designation and can be used to create viruses, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at a meeting with his counterparts from Central Asian countries

The secretary of Russia’s Security Council called on his counterparts from the Central Asian states for closer cooperation and coordination on biosecurity issues, in particular, within the framework of bilateral memorandums signed by the parties.

"We also need to step up work for jointly building bio labs and openly exchanging information on cooperation with third countries," the senior Russian security official said.

Central Asian states traditionally include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Representatives of all the five Central Asian states attended the security meeting.

The United States and the United Kingdom seek to destabilize the situation in Central Asian countries in order to warrant the expansion of NATO's military presence in the region, he added, Sputnik reported

"Central Asia has become a priority target of their information influence to establish control over the population. The manipulation of public opinion by Washington and London is aimed at aggravating the internal political situation, pressuring the authorities and forming a stratum of the population that shares values alien to the centuries-old traditions of Central Asian peoples," Patrushev said.

Its purpose is to create ploys to expand NATO's military presence in the region, and this can be done by taking advantage of the security risks emanating from Afghanistan, the Russian security chief said.

"The Americans and the British are trying to manipulate the terrorist insurgency in Afghanistan to their advantage by provoking tensions on the borders with Central Asian countries. Given the interest of Afghanistan's neighbors in strengthening their borders and improving the training and equipping their security forces, the United States and its NATO allies are seeking to expand their presence in Central Asia and create more opportunities to influence them," Patrushev said.

"The Pentagon-supervised biological programs on the region’s territory cause special concern. The Ukraine experience shows that practically all of them have dual purpose and can be aimed at creating dangerous racially-targeted virus strains," the senior Russian security official said, TASS reported.