Sunday 25 June 2023 - 09:28

South Korea Has No Intention to Strike Sour Note with China: FM

Park also stressed that Seoul will continue to step up communication with Beijing to boost their friendly ties during an interview with Yonhap News TV.
 
"The basic stance of the Yoon Suk Yeol government is to advance South Korea-China relations into that of a mature and healthy one based on mutual respect, reciprocity and common interest," he said.
 
Earlier this month, Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said those who bet on Beijing's loss in its rivalry with Washington would "definitely regret it," apparently accusing South Korea of aligning with the US and shifting away from China.
 
Park reiterated his criticism of Xing, saying it was inappropriate behavior as a "diplomat."
 
When asked about what US officials told South Korea on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China, he emphasized the "key takeaway" is the commitment to "building a stable US-China relationship toward competition and cooperation rather than confrontation or conflict."
 
"We shared the view that close coordination between South Korea and the US as allies, as well as the constructive role of China, is very important in resolving North Korea's nuclear issue," he said.
 
During Blinken's rare visit to China last week, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and agreed to work toward stabilizing their ties so that it "does not veer into conflict."
 
Following the meeting, a senior US diplomat came to Seoul to brief government officials in person about the outcome of the discussions while Blinken held phone calls with Park to explain his recent trip.
 
Park also said the ministry is "keeping close tabs" on the escalating tensions in Russia after the Wagner mercenary group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, once a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, launched a mutiny on Saturday. 
