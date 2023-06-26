Russian, Syrian Warplanes Target Headquarters of Terror Groups in NW Syria

Islam Times - A number of airstrikes were launched by Russian and Syrian forces directed against terror organization headquarters in Idlib province in Syria's northwest.

Additionally, a separate Russian air strike struck an armament point near the western entrance of the city of Idlib itself.

In response to the heightened airstrikes, the "Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham" terror group issued an alert to all its militants, instructing them to evacuate their headquarters to avoid further attacks by Syrian and Russian air forces.

According to local sources, the checkpoints of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the vicinity of Idlib city are now deserted as militants have evacuated due to fears of further raids.

Over 30 air raids have been documented in the vicinity of Idlib, specifically targeting the headquarters and weapons depots of "Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham" and its affiliated groups.

The joint Russian and Syrian warplanes conducted the airstrikes on various axes, including Zawiya Mountain west of the city and the vicinity of Jisr al-Shughour in Idlib's countryside.

Furthermore, intensive raids by Syrian and Russian air forces have been reported this morning on militant headquarters and sites in and around Jabal Al-Arbaeen, north of Jisr Al-Shughour in Idlib's countryside, as well as the axes of Kabani hills in the northern countryside of Latakia.

Since the beginning of a new wave of the Syrian military’s operation against terror groups in the country’s northwest last week, there has been an increase in the presence of Syrian and Russian warplanes flying over all areas of Idlib province.

The first series of strikes focused on the outskirts of the city of Jisr al-Shughour, hitting the headquarters of various armed groups. Simultaneously, another air raid targeted the Al-Fateh Al-Mubeen operations room in the city of Ariha, south of Idlib, which is associated with the "Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham" terrorist group and its allies, Syria's Watan News reported.