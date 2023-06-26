0
Monday 26 June 2023 - 00:18

Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Revolution Savior of Iran from Decline

Story Code : 1066082
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Revolution Savior of Iran from Decline
Hundreds of the family members of the Iranian martyrs met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Sunday morning.
 
“Your martyrs changed the country’s destiny in one of the most critical periods of its history," the Leader said in an address to the families of martyrs. 
 
"The Islamic Revolution took place to preserve the country, which was rapidly falling into moral, religious and political decay, and salvaged it,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.
 
The Leader further hailed the Iranian youth for defending the country during Iraqi imposed war in the 1980s -known as the sacred defense- and subsequent enemy plots to destabilize the country, Press TV reported.
 
“Then, the enemy launched a military attack. It was the youth who resisted for eight years and saved the country. Next, the youth stood up in the face of various seditions, various moves to foment unrest, and various kinds of enemy aggressions until today,” Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.
 
The Leader added that the youth embraced martyrdom, including in last year’s riots, to save the country and steer its fate toward dignity.
 
The Leader also called on the media and the artists to introduce the martyrs as role models to the younger generations, and on fathers, mothers and spouses of martyrs to narrate the stories of their loved ones.
 
Ayatollah Khamenei further said the memories of Iranian martyrs should live on as they are “role models” for the youth.
 
“The behavior of these heroes, their distinguished moral characteristics, lifestyle, and changes in their lives set an example for the society, especially teenagers and young people,” he said.
 
The Leader added that publishing the memories of the martyrs’ families will play an important role to introduce the martyrs as role models.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny
Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny
25 June 2023
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
24 June 2023
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
24 June 2023
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
24 June 2023
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
23 June 2023
Russian Envoy Says US Strengthening Military Presence in Syria
Russian Envoy Says US Strengthening Military Presence in Syria
23 June 2023
Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Ansarullah Exchange Fighters’ Bodies in Latest Sign of Talks’ Progress
Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s Ansarullah Exchange Fighters’ Bodies in Latest Sign of Talks’ Progress
23 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: “Israeli” Regime to Be Brought to Its Knees in West Bank
Ayatollah Khamenei: “Israeli” Regime to Be Brought to Its Knees in West Bank
23 June 2023
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
22 June 2023
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
22 June 2023
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
21 June 2023
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
21 June 2023