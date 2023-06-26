Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Revolution Savior of Iran from Decline

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei lauded the Islamic Revolution in 1979 as a phenomenon that salvaged Iran from moral, religious, and political degeneration.

“Your martyrs changed the country’s destiny in one of the most critical periods of its history," the Leader said in an address to the families of martyrs.

"The Islamic Revolution took place to preserve the country, which was rapidly falling into moral, religious and political decay, and salvaged it,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

The Leader further hailed the Iranian youth for defending the country during Iraqi imposed war in the 1980s -known as the sacred defense- and subsequent enemy plots to destabilize the country, Press TV reported.

“Then, the enemy launched a military attack. It was the youth who resisted for eight years and saved the country. Next, the youth stood up in the face of various seditions, various moves to foment unrest, and various kinds of enemy aggressions until today,” Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

The Leader added that the youth embraced martyrdom, including in last year’s riots, to save the country and steer its fate toward dignity.

The Leader also called on the media and the artists to introduce the martyrs as role models to the younger generations, and on fathers, mothers and spouses of martyrs to narrate the stories of their loved ones.

Ayatollah Khamenei further said the memories of Iranian martyrs should live on as they are “role models” for the youth.

“The behavior of these heroes, their distinguished moral characteristics, lifestyle, and changes in their lives set an example for the society, especially teenagers and young people,” he said.

The Leader added that publishing the memories of the martyrs’ families will play an important role to introduce the martyrs as role models.

Hundreds of the family members of the Iranian martyrs met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Sunday morning.