Coverage| Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir Spar as Palestinian Fighters Open Fire on IOF Near Nablus

Islam Times - Palestinian fighters targeted an Israeli military post in the northern West Bank on Sunday morning, amid continuous wide Israeli arrest campaign against Palestinians in Al-Quds and the West Bank.

Occupation army said Palestinian fighters opened fire from a passing vehicle at the post near the city of Nablus, causing slight damage, The Times of Israeli reported, adding that no soldiers were hurt.

An Israeli occupation soldier at the so-called settlement of Reihan near Jenin (June 23, 2023).

“The soldiers responded with live fire and hit the assailants’ vehicle,” the occupation military said, adding that troops were scanning the area for the suspects, who fled.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) went ahead with raids and arrest campaign against Palestinian people in Al-Quds and the West Bank.

Palestinian media reported that IOF carried out 25 raids in Al-Quds, Jenin, Tulkarm and many other areas across the West Bank.

Netanyahu Hits back at Ben-Gvir

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the so-called National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sparred over Zionist settlements.

At the opening of An Israeli cabinet meeting, Netanyahu responded to Ben-Gvir, who called to “run to the hilltops…and strengthen our control” on Friday. The Israeli PM said that “statements calling to seize territory illegally, and the action of seizing territory illegally are not acceptable to me.”

“They undermine the rule of law in Judea and Samaria and they must stop immediately,” Netanyahu stated, referring to the Jewish name of the West Bank. “Not only will we not back such actions, our government will act firmly against them,” he added.

Ben-Gvir tweeted later that he “appreciates and loves the prime minister, but our governance problem does not begin with settlers in Judea and Samaria, but with leniency towards rioters in the Golan Heights and the lack of enforcement in Rahat. I oppose selective enforcement.”

