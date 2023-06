Islam Times - Four Syrian internal security personnel were martyred, and one was injured after they were ambushed by armed terrorists in Daraa western countryside, Syrian media reported on Sunday.

The ambush targeted a police patrol which was heading from Daraa city to Tafas city to secure examination centers, a source at Daraa police command told SANA news agency.

The source indicated that terrorists fired heavily at the patrol, causing the martyrdom and injury of its members, before they fled away.

The terrorist ambush took place at around 7:30 am on Sunday in the vicinity of al-Jamal Roundabout in Muzayrib town, in Daraa western countryside.