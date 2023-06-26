Iran Slams Foreign Interference in Russia after Wagner Mutiny

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian voiced Tehran’s support for the rule of law in Russia and denounced any foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries after Russian military contractor Wagner Group launched a mutiny.

In the talks, the top Iranian diplomat supported the rule of law in all countries, including Russia, which he described as Iran’s neighbor and friend.

He also criticized any foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries. Amir Abdollahian further described the developments in Russia as a completely internal issue and voiced confidence that the country will overcome the situation.

Lavrov, for his part, pointed to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks and underlined the need to impose the rule of law in the country. The Russian foreign minister expressed confidence that his country will quickly overcome the situation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Lavrov also spoke about the high-level ties between Russia and Iran, stressing the necessity of pursuing bilateral agreements.

Wagner troops took control of the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District in Rostov on Saturday morning and began to advance towards Moscow in a move President Vladimir Putin described as a betrayal and an act of treason.

The Wagner mutiny lasted only a day, but Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the mercenary group, claimed his soldiers managed to get within 200km of Moscow.

In a phone conversation on, Amir Abdollahian discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov bilateral ties and the latest developments in parts of Russia.