Monday 26 June 2023 - 06:21

Human Right Chief: US Responsible for Several Terror Attacks Against Iran

Human Right Chief: US Responsible for Several Terror Attacks Against Iran
Qaribabadi made the remarks on Sunday on the occasion of the week of review and revelation of the American human rights in Iran.
 
The secretary-general of Iran's High Council for Human Rights stated that that Washington has imposed the most extensive and cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation, describing the move as one of the United States’ crimes.
 
According to prominent jurists, sanctions should be considered as tantamount to arms, the senior official stressed, adding that the sanctions are not software, but hardware against humanity.
 
Perhaps the use of weapons will result in killing a small number of people, the human right chief said, adding that sanctions will not only lead to the killing of more people but also cause a lot of damage in various fields.
 
Elsewhere in his remarks, Qaribabadi stated that the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MKO) is a terror entity and has not quit its terrorist nature, adding that Tehran has taken vast judicial measures to bring to justice the members of the MKO.
 
He said that countries that give sanctuary to the MEK must be held accountable because they host “these criminals” who have killed 17,000 Iranians.
 
Gharibabadi urged the countries to kick out the MEK members and even turn them over to justice, stressing that no terrorist must feel safe anywhere in the world.
 
Iran has been the target of terrorist attacks in the past few decades and thousands of its citizens have been martyred by the terrorist groups. Iranian officials stress that the country is a victim of terrorism. They say Tehran has lost more people than any other country in the fight against terrorism, critisizing the Western countries for their double-standard policies on terrorism.
 
Tehran categorically rejected the Western countries' charges of supporting terrorism, and blamed the same Western states for turning into a safe haven for members of terror groups. 
 
Iranian officials have repeatedly lashed out at the US for forming and supporting terror outfits to disrupt regional peace and stated that the people across the globe reject Washington's false claims regarding the fight against terrorism. They slammed the US' fake advocacy for human rights, and described Washington and American politicians as creators of the notorious Daesh (also known as ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group.
