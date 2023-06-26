Iran Slams Israel’s Omission from UN "List of Shame", Cites Zionists' Dark Record of Violating Human Rights

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani strongly condemned the UN's exclusion of the Zionist regime from the “list of shame” despite killing dozens of Palestinian children in the occupied territories and the besieged Gaza Strip last year.

"It is a source of surprise that a regime with a history of incarcerating 160 children, keeping under house arrest 600 innocent kids and 600 Palestinian patients, including 30 physically-challenged patients, does not qualify to be on the United Nations list of shame," Kana'ani wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Rebuking the annual report on children's human rights abuses, the spokesperson stated that the “child-murdering” Zionist regime has been excluded from the UN list of shame while its soldiers have taken the lives of 26 innocent Palestinian children in the first six months of the year alone.

“The dark record of the Zionists in such actions should be a source of shame and embarrassment for the Western supporters of the apartheid regime," the top diplomat stressed.

Israel has never been on the UN list of countries shamed for killing children.

Human rights organisations had made repeated requests that the Zionist regime be added to the UN blacklist over the killing and maiming of Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank.

According to the report, 42 Palestinian children were killed and 933 injured in 2022 by Israeli forces. In 2021, Israeli troops killed 78 Palestinian children.

Tensions in the West Bank have been on the rise over the last year, with Israeli soldiers carrying out near-nightly raids resulting in clashes with Palestinian resistance groups.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 170 Palestinians this year, including dozens of children. The United Nations has also marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Iran describes Israel as the root cause of the region’s instability and insecurity, but also stresses Israel's US-supported barbarity will not change the inevitable fate of the Tel Aviv regime.

Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.

The regime has become more violent since Benjamin Netanyahu came back to power last year as the leader of a far-right coalition cabinet. The ongoing violence has prompted international calls for calm, with the European Union urging an immediate ceasefire.

The United Nations Secretary-General Office's annual Children and Armed Conflict report includes the list intended to shame parties to conflicts in the hope of pushing them to implement measures to protect children. It has long been controversial, with diplomats saying the Israeli regime exerted pressure in recent years in a bid to stay off the list.