Palestinian Authority Blames Netanyahu for Persisting Settler Terrorism in West Bank

Islam Times - The Palestinian Authority (PA) held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fully responsible for rising settler attacks against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, saying the ongoing violence is fueled by far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“The ruling Israeli coalition systematically undermines any regional and international efforts to restore the political horizon to resolve the conflict and creates more escalation in an attempt to impose the logic of military occupation,” the statement added.

The ministry also called on the international community to stop its double standards in dealing with international principles, resolutions and agreements signed under the auspices of world bodies.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Al-Quds.

All the settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

According to human rights groups, acts of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence throughout the occupied West Bank.

Earlier on Saturday, several houses and vehicles were set on fire by extremist Israeli settlers in the village of Umm Safa, North of Ramallah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that scores of Israeli settlers, some armed with rifles and guarded by Israeli army forces, stormed the village and fired indiscriminately at everything they came across, including homes and vehicles.

The shooting attack also caused damage to an ambulance. A paramedic was slightly injured by a gunshot while moving a patient in urgent condition to a hospital.

Israeli soldiers and settlers have been escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories, in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their lands and make way for expanding illegal Jewish-only settlements.

Meanwhil, the official Palestinian news agency reported that a Palestinian man succumbed to his wounds a day after being shot by Israeli forces during a raid in the Northern part of the occupied West Bank.

WAFA, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health, announced the death of 39-year-old Tareq Mousa Idris on Saturday.

The ministry said Mousa was shot in the stomach as Israeli troops stormed Askar refugee camp, located on the outskirts of the city of Nablus, on Friday morning.

Following his injury, the Palestinian man was moved to Specialized Arab Hospital in Nablus, where he underwent operations and stayed in a critical condition until he was pronounced dead.

The development comes a few hours after a Palestinian teenager was left bleeding to death after a shooting attack at Qalandia military checkpoint.

Ishaq Hamdi Ajlouni, 17, was shot and killed by Israeli forces after he opened fire at the checkpoint on Saturday, lightly wounding a security guard, WAFA reported.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, said in a statement that Aljouni was its member.

“Our heroic fighters … were able to directly target occupation [Israeli] soldiers at Qalandia checkpoint,” the brigades said in a statement.

Israel said the young gunman, from the Kafr ‘Aqab neighborhood just North of the checkpoint, used an M-16 rifle to carry out the purported shooting.

Meanwhile, doctors at An-Najah National University Hospital in Nablus had to remove an eye of five-year-old Khaled Akram Malalha, who was injured on Friday during confrontations that erupted near the village of Bizzariya, located 13.3 kilometers (8.2 miles) Northwest of Nablus.

The Palestinian child was shot in the eye while he was in his father's vehicle.

Israeli forces have killed at least 180 Palestinians, including 26 children, so far this year, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The death toll includes 36 Palestinians who lost their lives during a four-day Israeli onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip between May 9 and 13.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the rise in Israeli crimes “reflects a policy adopted by the far-right Netanyahu administration, and is also a direct reflection of the campaigns of incitement to murder Palestinians, especially by extremist racists like Ben-Gvir and his followers”, presstv reported.