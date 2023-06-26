Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank

Islam Times - Brazil expressed deep concern over the Israeli regime's decision to expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, which constitutes a violation of international law.

The statement pointed out that one of the Palestinians wounded during the terrorist rampage by fanatic Israeli settlers into the town of Turmus Ayya is a minor, the son of a Brazilian citizen.

“Brazil reiterates that the conflict's management does not avoid frequent escalations, as witnessed this week, nor does it constitute an acceptable strategy for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue, for which the reestablishment of peace negotiations is urgent.”

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it is “following with consternation and concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, which included the resumption of [Israeli] air strikes.”