Monday 26 June 2023 - 07:25

Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank

Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank
The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it is “following with consternation and concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, which included the resumption of [Israeli] air strikes.”
 
The statement pointed out that one of the Palestinians wounded during the terrorist rampage by fanatic Israeli settlers into the town of Turmus Ayya is a minor, the son of a Brazilian citizen.
 
 “Brazil reiterates that the conflict's management does not avoid frequent escalations, as witnessed this week, nor does it constitute an acceptable strategy for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue, for which the reestablishment of peace negotiations is urgent.”
