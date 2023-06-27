0
Tuesday 27 June 2023

Iran Urges US’ Practical Action on Prisoner Swap

In comments at a press conference on Monday, Nasser Kanaani denounced the US for imprisoning innocent Iranian nationals under the pretext of having a role in bypassing the cruel anti-Iran sanctions.
 
“Understandings have already been reached with the other side (the US) through mediators, but the American side has unfortunately not been ready for decision-making, while Iran is pursuing the issue,” he said.
 
Kanaani called on the US government to get prepared to make a final decision about the exchange of prisoners.
 
He further decried Washington’s paradoxical conduct on the talks over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, saying the US’ insistence on negotiations to address JCPOA-related issues is in contradiction to its policy of creation of a new legal framework to intensify the sanctions against Iran. “This is a clear paradox.”
 
Deploring the US government’s “addiction to sanctions”, the Iranian spokesman said the sanctions that have turned into a tool in the US’ foreign policy will get nowhere against Iran.
 
On June 16, the US Treasury Department announced a set of tough economic sanctions against Iran.
 
In remarks in March, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for the countries sanctioned by the US to cooperate with each other and form a united front to destroy the weapon of sanctions.
