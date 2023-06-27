0
Muslim Man Beaten to Death by Hindutva Mob in India’s Nashik

Ansari, accompanied by his friend Nasir Ghulam Hussain Qureshi, was traveling in a car when they were intercepted and assaulted by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes, Indian independent news outlet Maktoob Media reported.

"On reaching the scene, we found the car damaged. The injured men were inside the car, and we immediately took them to a nearby hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries," Nashik Rural deputy SP Sunil Bhamre said, speaking to Lokmat Times.

Visuals shared on various Twitter accounts depict a damaged car and two young men lying on the road, bleeding.



The police have apprehended ten individuals thus far in connection with the incident. Bhamre stated, "Based on the complaint filed by the injured person, we have registered a case of murder and rioting, and we are currently conducting an investigation."
Furthermore, Bhamre mentioned that the meat found in the car of the two Muslim men has been sent for forensic testing "to determine whether it was buffalo meat or beef."

This heinous crime occurred just a week after another incident in the same district, where a 23-year-old Muslim man named Lukman Suleman Ansari was lynched by a mob affiliated with the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD), an organization founded by Praveen Togadia, the president of the Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad.
