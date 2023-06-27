0
Tuesday 27 June 2023 - 00:38

IRGC Chief Warns of Plots to Harm Muslim Security

Story Code : 1066268
What the enemies pursue in Islamic countries is to create poverty, disrupt trade, upset security, and make women widowed and children orphaned, Major General Hossein Salami said at a military gathering in northwest Iran on Monday.
 
Pointing to the numerous plots and seditions that the enemies of Iran have hatched against the Islamic Republic over the past 44 years, the general said the Syrian cities are an example of what the enemies wish to create in Iran.
 
The enemies have made plans to upset security and calm in Muslim nations because the Islamic territories are the source of wealth, blessing, economy, culture, religion, freedom, justice and human dignity, he added.
 
The IRGC commander also noted that some other hostile plots include destabilizing Muslim nations, waging media warfare, resorting to false news, spreading rumors, and turning ordinary incidents into crises.
 
The US, Zionism and their partners attempt to mobilize their political and strategic reserves and use their divisive talents to foment insecurity in Muslim countries, partition them and make them underdeveloped, Major General Salami stated.
 
He lauded the IRGC forces for repelling the enemy, saying the IRGC servicemen have always been victorious against the adversaries which have never dared to violate the Iranian borders.
 
In remarks in April, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined that the political developments of the world are undergoing rapid transformation while weakening the enemies of the Islamic Republic at the same time.
 
"The US had announced that it planned to create a united Arab front against Iran, but what has happened today is the opposite of what it had intended. The Arab world’s relations with Iran are increasing. Furthermore, the US wanted to put an end to the nuclear program according to its own plans, through political pressure and sanctions, but it failed," the Leader stated.
