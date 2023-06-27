0
Tuesday 27 June 2023 - 00:45

Iran to Launch Its Only Titanium Mine by March

Story Code : 1066269
Iran to Launch Its Only Titanium Mine by March
A local official to the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in the southeastern province of Kerman said on Sunday that the titanium processing factory in the city of Kahnuj will come on line after more than 30 years of works on the project by government and private companies.
 
Moslem Moravveji made the announcement in a briefing with reporters about latest Ministry of Industry's projects in south of Kerman, an area which is rich in precious metals, including copper, chromite, magnesium and gold, Press Tv reported.
 
The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and Iran’s state-owned company IMIDRO (Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and REnovation Organization) agreed in 2019 to award the project to develop titanium mine in Kahnuj to a private investor to provide the technology and investment needed to expand the mine.  
 
The reserve contains some 150 million metric tons (mt) of titanium with some estimates putting the figure at nearly 400 million mt.
 
The mine can produce 130,000 mt of titanium concentrate and some 70,000 mt of slag per year. 
 
The planned launch of the titanium mine comes amid programs by the Iranian government to expand the country’s mining and metals sector as it seeks to reduce its reliance on oil revenues and to create more jobs for Iran’s youth.
 
Experts say the policy has paid off as Iran had reported significant increases in its metals and mining export revenues in recent years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023
Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank
Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank
26 June 2023
Indian Premier Meets Egyptian President in Rare Visit to Cairo
Indian Premier Meets Egyptian President in Rare Visit to Cairo
26 June 2023
Millions of Muslims Begin Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
Millions of Muslims Begin Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
26 June 2023
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
25 June 2023
Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny
Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny
25 June 2023
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
24 June 2023
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
24 June 2023
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
24 June 2023
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
23 June 2023