Syrian, Russian Forces Destroy Terrorist HQ, Drone Launching Sites in Idlib

The ministry noted that a number of leaders of terrorist groups were killed, including Abd al-Karim Abu Dawud al-Turkistani, Saif Allah Abu Abd al-Haq al-Turkistani, Mustafa Sheikh al-Sit, Abd al-Rahman Saadoun, Abu Karrar, Muhammad Saeed Nasuh, Radwan Ma’tarawi and Mahmoud Sheikh al-Hara.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said in statement that “In response to attacks carried out by armed terrorist groups, during the past few days, on Hama and Latakia countryside, causing the death of number of civilians and material damage to people’s property, the armed forces carried out several operations, in cooperation with Russian Air Force, targeting terrorists’ headquarters and depots in Idlib countryside, in addition to launching sites for drones, destroying those headquarters, including weapons, ammunition and drones, killing dozens of terrorists and injuring others.”