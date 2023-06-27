0
Tuesday 27 June 2023 - 01:24

Syrian, Russian Forces Destroy Terrorist HQ, Drone Launching Sites in Idlib

Story Code : 1066274
Syrian, Russian Forces Destroy Terrorist HQ, Drone Launching Sites in Idlib
The Syrian Defense Ministry said in statement that “In response to attacks carried out by armed terrorist groups, during the past few days, on Hama and Latakia countryside, causing the death of number of civilians and material damage to people’s property, the armed forces carried out several operations, in cooperation with Russian Air Force, targeting terrorists’ headquarters and depots in Idlib countryside, in addition to launching sites for drones, destroying those headquarters, including weapons, ammunition and drones, killing dozens of terrorists and injuring others.”
 
The ministry noted that a number of leaders of terrorist groups were killed, including Abd al-Karim Abu Dawud al-Turkistani, Saif Allah Abu Abd al-Haq al-Turkistani, Mustafa Sheikh al-Sit, Abd al-Rahman Saadoun, Abu Karrar, Muhammad Saeed Nasuh, Radwan Ma’tarawi and Mahmoud Sheikh al-Hara.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023
Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank
Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank
26 June 2023
Indian Premier Meets Egyptian President in Rare Visit to Cairo
Indian Premier Meets Egyptian President in Rare Visit to Cairo
26 June 2023
Millions of Muslims Begin Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
Millions of Muslims Begin Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
26 June 2023
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
25 June 2023
Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny
Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny
25 June 2023
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
24 June 2023
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
24 June 2023
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
24 June 2023
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
23 June 2023