Tuesday 27 June 2023 - 01:52

President Assad Meets Griffiths, Stresses Need to Avoid Politicization File of Syrian Refugees Return to Homeland

President al-Assad stressed the need not to politicize the file of the return of Syrian refugees to their country.
 
President al-Assad underlined that the safe return of the Syrian refugees is the supreme goal of the Syrian state. However, it is linked to providing the requirements for the reconstruction of damaged buildings in the villages and cities to which they will return, and the rehabilitation of service facilities in all its forms, in addition to the need to implement early recovery projects necessary for their return.
 
President al-Assad highlighted that Syrian state institutions have taken many measures to facilitate the refugee return and are working to ensure what supports their stability within available capacities.
 
Griffiths outlined the organization’s international plan of action in the next phase for supporting early recovery projects in Syria and mobilizing efforts on securing the refugee return.
