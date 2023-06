Islam Times - An Iranian border guard was martyred in a clash with armed terrorists trying to cross the country’s southeastern border in Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

The troops serving in the border regiment of Saravan clashed with a group of terrorists who were trying to cross the border near a border post.

Saravan is only 40 kilometers away from the common border with Pakistan.

The border guard was martyred in a clash that broke out in Saravan region on Monday night.