Tuesday 27 June 2023 - 10:13

18th China Int’l Small, Medium Enterprises Fair Kicks Off in Guangzhou

Story Code : 1066328
The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Iran Consul General in Guangzhou Hossein Darvishi, CEO of FARS Industrial Townships Seyed Mostafa Hashemi, Chinese deputy minister of industry and information technology, deputy governor general of Guangdong and dignitaries of other countries such as Germany, Vietnam and Qatar.
 
The China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair is considered the largest and most prestigious exhibition event in the field of small- and medium-sized enterprises.
 
The pavilion of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has participated in this edition of the fair.
 
The exhibition will run through June 30.
