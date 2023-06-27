18th China Int’l Small, Medium Enterprises Fair Kicks Off in Guangzhou

Islam Times - The 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) was inaugurated in Guangzhou on Tuesday with the participation of Iran’s deputy minister of industry and CEO of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO).

The China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair is considered the largest and most prestigious exhibition event in the field of small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The pavilion of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has participated in this edition of the fair.

The exhibition will run through June 30.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Iran Consul General in Guangzhou Hossein Darvishi, CEO of FARS Industrial Townships Seyed Mostafa Hashemi, Chinese deputy minister of industry and information technology, deputy governor general of Guangdong and dignitaries of other countries such as Germany, Vietnam and Qatar.