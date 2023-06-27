Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj

Islam Times - Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims gathered at Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Tuesday, marking the culmination of what could be a historic Hajj pilgrimage.

This ritual represents the pinnacle of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam. Officials anticipate that this year's event may be the largest in history following three years of COVID-related restrictions.

With more than 2.5 million pilgrims expected to participate, the Hajj stands as one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

On Monday, temperatures soared to 46 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) as the robed pilgrims, shielded by umbrellas, embarked on the journey from Mecca to Mina. They spent the night in a sprawling tented city before commencing the rites at Mount Arafat.

In a significant change this year, the maximum age limit has been lifted, allowing thousands of elderly individuals the opportunity to attend the pilgrimage.

Tuesday presents the greatest physical challenge as pilgrims endure hours of prayer and Quran recitation under scorching temperatures on Mount Arafat and its surroundings.

After sunset, the pilgrims will proceed to Muzdalifah, located halfway between Arafat and Mina, to spend the night in the open air.

The subsequent day, they will gather pebbles and engage in the symbolic "stoning of the devil" ritual, hurling the pebbles at three large concrete walls.

The final stage of the pilgrimage takes place at Mecca's Grand Mosque, where the pilgrims will perform a final circumambulation of the Kaaba, the revered focal point towards which Muslims worldwide pray each day.

At daybreak, worshippers formed groups and recited verses from the Quran on the rocky terrain, believed to be the site of Prophet Mohammed's (Peace Be Upon Him) final sermon.