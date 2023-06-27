0
Tuesday 27 June 2023 - 22:20

Pakistan Passes Law Paving Way for Return of Exiled Former Leader Nawaz Sharif

Story Code : 1066446
Pakistan Passes Law Paving Way for Return of Exiled Former Leader Nawaz Sharif
Sharif served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times — the last before being ousted over graft allegations in 2017.
 
The Supreme Court barred him from politics for life and he was later sentenced to seven years in jail.
 
In 2019 he was granted medical bail and flew to Britain, where he has remained ever since, continuing to steer the family-run Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party from behind the scenes.
 
His brother Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister last year, and the country is due to hold fresh general elections no later than October.
 
On Tuesday, a government spokesman said the acting president had signed into law an amendment which says courts can only disqualify parliamentarians “for a period not exceeding five years”, AFP reported.
 
The spokesman said senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani served as acting president signing the bill on Monday, in the absence of President Arif Alvi who is abroad on the Hajj pilgrimage.
 
“The ruling PML-N and its coalition partners want to bring Nawaz Sharif back,” political analyst Hasan Askari said. “The bill has been passed to achieve this objective.”
 
“Nawaz Sharif will be the main campaigner for PML-N in the next election,” he added. “His return will be very helpful for the party politically, but it’s not clear whether he himself will contest the election.”
 
Sharif still faces the graft case which saw him sentenced during the tenure of his successor, Imran Khan, who won power pledging to undo the corruption which has historically plagued the country.
 
But in Pakistan, legal cases which tangle politicians in opposition are regularly wound back once their party regains office.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023
Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank
Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank
26 June 2023
Indian Premier Meets Egyptian President in Rare Visit to Cairo
Indian Premier Meets Egyptian President in Rare Visit to Cairo
26 June 2023
Millions of Muslims Begin Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
Millions of Muslims Begin Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
26 June 2023
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
25 June 2023
Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny
Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny
25 June 2023
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
Israeli Regime Absent from UN List of Shame
24 June 2023
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
Europe Must Become More Independent: Macron
24 June 2023
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
Putin Calls Wagner Coup ‘Treason’ Stab in Back of Russia
24 June 2023
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
US Instigating Third World War: Russia
23 June 2023