Wednesday 28 June 2023 - 07:25

Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha

The walk can be long and tiring, so many people choose to go by bus or train.
 
Pilgrims collected pebbles from Muzdalifah last night and are making their way to Jamarat Bridge for the "stoning of the devil" Hajj ritual.
 
It is one of the final rites of Hajj, which takes place in a structure with three pillars symbolizing the devil.
 
Every pilgrim should hit one of the three walls of the jamarat on three different occasions.
 
This year, the Nusuk platform added the schedule of the Jamarat stoning ritual, to facilitate and streamline the event that most of the 1.8 million pilgrims will head to throughout the day.
 
The ritual will be repeated for two more days, with participants eventually casting stones at all three pillars.
 
The stoning is one of the most dangerous stages of the Hajj, with the press of people around the pillars creating the risk of a stampede.
 
In 2004, 244 people were killed and a year later at least 360 others died when several pilgrims tripped over baggage while others behind them kept pushing ahead.
 
Saudi authorities subsequently built the current complex to reduce the stampede danger.
