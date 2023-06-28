0
Wednesday 28 June 2023 - 07:26

UN Denounced for Excluding “Israel” from Its List of Child Killers

Story Code : 1066519
The BDS is a campaign spearheaded by pro-Palestine advocacy organizations seeking to advance the Palestinian cause of liberation from “Israeli” occupation and aggression by trying to apply economic pressure on Tel Aviv.
 
The BDS's National Committee [BNC] issued the rebuke on Tuesday after the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres ignored the call from numerous human rights groups and refused to add the “Israeli” army to the “list of shame” of forces endangering children in “armed conflict”, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.
 
According to the BNC, at least 42 Palestinian children were killed and 933 injured by “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] in 2022 in the occupied West Bank alone, marking a 15-year-high.
 
“Apartheid ‘Israel’, despite routinely crossing the threshold as one of the worst violators against children for decades, has again been left out,” WAFA cited it as saying in a statement, in which it accused the UN of practicing a “blatant colonial hypocrisy” in favor of the occupying entity.
 
“Apartheid ‘Israel’s’ occupation forces have murdered at least 31 Palestinian children so far this year,” the BNC noted.
 
“How many more will ‘Israel’ kill with impunity before the UN ends its racist double standards and holds ‘Israel’ accountable?” it asked, adding, “We reiterate our call for lawful targeted sanctions on ‘Israel’, including an immediate and comprehensive military embargo”.
