Violent Protests in Paris Suburb After Teen Shot Dead by Police During A Traffic Stop

Islam Times - There have been violent clashes between police and groups of youths in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after a teenager was apparently shot dead by an officer during a traffic stop.

The police officer has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter, said the local prosecutor's office in Paris.

Officers are reported to have said that their lives were in danger because the driver had threatened to run them over, a claim rejected by the victim's family.

Their lawyers cited a video reported to be of the incident circulating online that shows two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car, before the vehicle pulls away and one officer fires toward the driver. The car is later seen crashed into a post nearby.

The shooting sparked angry scenes as local residents held a protest outside the police headquarters, before cars were set on fire and fireworks aimed at riot police, who used tear gas to try to disperse the demonstrators.

Nine people are reported to have been arrested.

Several people have died or sustained injuries at the hands of French police in recent years, prompting demands for more accountability.

According to his family's lawyers the 17-year-old driver, named as Nael M, died at the scene, Sky News reported.