0
Wednesday 28 June 2023 - 08:23

Violent Protests in Paris Suburb After Teen Shot Dead by Police During A Traffic Stop

Story Code : 1066521
Violent Protests in Paris Suburb After Teen Shot Dead by Police During A Traffic Stop
According to his family's lawyers the 17-year-old driver, named as Nael M, died at the scene, Sky News reported.
 
The police officer has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter, said the local prosecutor's office in Paris.
 
Officers are reported to have said that their lives were in danger because the driver had threatened to run them over, a claim rejected by the victim's family.
 
Their lawyers cited a video reported to be of the incident circulating online that shows two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car, before the vehicle pulls away and one officer fires toward the driver. The car is later seen crashed into a post nearby.
 
The shooting sparked angry scenes as local residents held a protest outside the police headquarters, before cars were set on fire and fireworks aimed at riot police, who used tear gas to try to disperse the demonstrators.
 
Nine people are reported to have been arrested.
 
Several people have died or sustained injuries at the hands of French police in recent years, prompting demands for more accountability.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Set to Cut Oil Supply to US: Bloomberg
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
Complaint Filed at ICC by Hamas over Israeli Regime’s Gaza Blockade
28 June 2023
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
Gen. Bagheri: Europe No Longer a Shelter for MKO Terrorists
28 June 2023
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
Hajj 2023: Pilgrims Perform Stoning Ritual at Jamarat Al Aqaba on Eid Al-Adha
28 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Hajj in Countering Hostile Plots
27 June 2023
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
Muslim Pilgrims Arrive at Mount Arafat on Third Day of Hajj
27 June 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed in Blasts, Violence since August 2021: UN
27 June 2023
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
Putin After Mutiny: West, Ukraine Wanted Russians to Kill Each Other
27 June 2023
Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank
Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Illegal Settlement Expansion in West Bank
26 June 2023
Indian Premier Meets Egyptian President in Rare Visit to Cairo
Indian Premier Meets Egyptian President in Rare Visit to Cairo
26 June 2023
Millions of Muslims Begin Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
Millions of Muslims Begin Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
26 June 2023
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
Russia: US Taking Every Opportunity to Hype Up ‘Russian Nuclear Threat’
25 June 2023
Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny
Iran Backs Rule of Law in Russia amid Wagner Mutiny
25 June 2023